BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two women have been sentenced to 18 months in Crow Tribal jail after being convicted of child endangerment and custodial interference in the disappearance of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation in south-central Montana.

Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, both 34, were convicted of the misdemeanor charges in the case of Mildred Old Crow, The Billings Gazette reported.