2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash identified as teens

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Two teenagers have been identified as the pedestrians killed Tuesday in a crash in Vancouver, Washington.

The deaths of 14-year-old Taylor Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew Friedt of Vancouver were accidental, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation indicates the pair was wearing dark clothing when they stepped off a curb at about 6:30 a.m. and onto Northeast 112th Avenue between 20th and 23rd streets, Vancouver police said. The teens were struck by a driver in a pickup truck. Both died at the scene.

Early investigation shows the driver didn’t see them and wasn’t able to stop before hitting them, according to police.

The driver, who hasn’t been publicly identified, stayed at the scene.