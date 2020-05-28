2 officers wounded in accidental shooting in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia law enforcement officers were wounded while executing a search warrant in what authorities said was an accidental shooting.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team were executing a search warrant in Beckley on Wednesday, according to a sheriff's news release. A sheriff's deputy and a state trooper were shot and wounded, the statement said. Both were expected to recover.

The statement said it appears the shooting was an accident. It didn't indicate the origin of the gunshots. No further details were released, including the nature of the search warrant. Sheriff Scott Van Meter didn’t immediately return a telephone message Thursday.

The sheriff’s office, state police and Beckley city police were investigating.