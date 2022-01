INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were killed when a camping trailer parked outside a vacant Indianapolis store caught fire, fire officials said.

An employee at a neighboring Walmart store noticed the smoke coming from the vacant store on the city's northwest side and called 911 late Monday night.

The Pike Township Fire Department said that after firefighters extinguished the fire, the bodies of two men were discovered inside the motorhome.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and arson specialists were on the scene because fatalities were involved. But Pike Township Fire Chief Chris Tragesser told WXIN-TV on Tuesday that foul play does not appear to be a factor.

An investigation is underway into the fatal fire.