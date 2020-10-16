https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/2-killed-in-Kansas-City-fire-15653079.php
2 killed in Kansas City fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men are dead after a fire destroyed a home in Kansas City, Missouri.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. Friday in the Historic Northeast district of the city. Flames were coming out of the home's windows by the time firefighters arrived.
Both victims were found inside the home. A third man had escaped by crawling out of a second-floor window and climbing down a tree. He was uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Names of the victims have not been released.
