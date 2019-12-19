2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on interstate

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — A section of Interstate 80 remained closed Thursday in central Pennsylvania hours after a multi-vehicle wreck in snow squalls left two people dead and dozens injured.

Westbound traffic was being diverted Thursday while tow trucks worked to remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 in White Deer Township as blinding snow made the highway slick. state transportation officials said.

Union County's coroner confirmed a fatality and the Montour County coroner said a second person died at a hospital. No names have been released.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg reported receiving 37 patients. At least three were transferred to other facilities. Another 21 people who weren't patients were housed at the hospital and a family center was set up at a hotel.

Geisinger Medical Center said it had received nine patients, including three from other facilities, but no conditions were immediately available.

The interstate was closed for 34 miles in both directions until eastbound lanes reopened five hours later. Westbound traffic was being detoured along I-180 and Route 220.