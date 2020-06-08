2 killed, 7 hurt in drive-by shooting in southeast Missouri

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two young women were killed and seven people were injured during a drive-by shooting at a party in southeast Missouri during the weekend, police said.

Officers responded to a noise complaint at a home Sikeston early Sunday and party-goers agreed to turn down the music, Sikeston police said in a news release.

Witnesses said shortly after officers left, a vehicle drove by and someone fired several shots into a crowd outside the home, The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reported.

Kimyata Haynes, 21, of Charleston, died at the scene, and Faquazia Wilson, 20, of Charleston, died at an area hospital. Seven other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and several agencies responded to help in the investigation.

Police said few people have offered information.

“Two young women were brutally murdered and we need witnesses who were at the scene to come forward,” said Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen. “We cannot allow this to go unpunished. Please, help us find those who killed these young ladies.”