LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on Christmas night in suburban Kansas City, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a Mazda 5 car that 30-year-old Alexander Thirstrup was driving veered into an oncoming Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle on Interstate 70.