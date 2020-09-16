2 killed, 4 injured in shooting near San Jose university

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting near San Jose State University late Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting found five people shot, two were declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital. The injured are expected to survive, said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

During the investigation detectives found a sixth person who was also shot and was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, Camarillo said.

The shooting is not connected to the university other than it happened two blocks away from it, he said.

The victims had gathered for a candlelight vigil for a man who died in a car crash when someone opened fire from a car, KPIX-TV reported.

Witnesses told the San Francisco television station that for some reason, a gunman drove up in a white car and opened fire on the crowd.

No suspects have been identified or arrested and a motive has not been determined, Camarillo said.