2 firefighters out of hospital after 5 injured in Montana

Mark Jacobsen/AP

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Two New Mexico firefighters were released from the hospital as they continue to recover from injuries sustained when they were part of a group that was overrun by a Montana wildfire last week, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said Monday.

Five firefighters were injured after swirling winds blew the lightning-caused wildfire back on them on Thursday. They had been trying to build a defensive line to stop the blaze in the Devil's Creek area of Garfield County in central Montana.