2 charged with murder after strip club parking lot shootout

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama man and woman are charged with murder after a parking lot shootout at a Georgia strip club left the man's brother dead and others injured.

Security guards were forcing 53-year-old Johnny Perkins to leave the Commotions Club in LaGrange around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the Alexander City resident drew a handgun and began shooting at guards, police told local news outlets. Guards shot back and hit 47-year-old Steven Perkins, the brother of Johnny Perkins, who had also been involved in the fight.