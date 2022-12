FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday.

The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.