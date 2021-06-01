Bombs in Afghan capital Kabul kill at least 10, wound 12 TAMEEM AKHGAR and KATHY GANNON, Associated Press June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 3:05 p.m.
1 of10 An Afghan security personnel arrives at the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An Afghan government spokesman says two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a neighborhood in west Kabul, leaving multiple people dead and wounded. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three bombs rattled the Afghan capital Kabul late Tuesday killing at least 10 people and plunging the city into darkness, an Afghan government spokesman said.
Two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a west Kabul neighborhood, killing at least 10 people and wounding a dozen others, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan.
Written By
TAMEEM AKHGAR and KATHY GANNON