2 bodies pulled from Kentucky lake ID'd as missing students

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — The two bodies recovered from Lake Cumberland have been identified as two missing Miami University international students.

According to officials, Guan Lian and Yanqi Xing were recovered Monday from the Low Gap, which runs up to 140 feet deep, WCPO-TV reported.

Emergency Management Director H.M. Bottom says seven agencies assisted the search to find the pair.

Two men were swimming with two women Friday near a houseboat, which started to drift away, Bottom said. The women indicated the men swam toward the boat but disappeared under the surface.

The bodies were turned over on Monday to coroner Mark Coots for identification and autopsy.

Coots told WCPO-TV that he is making arrangements to have both bodies returned to China.