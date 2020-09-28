2 arrested in shooting of doctor in Edina parking ramp

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the shooting of a doctor in a hospital parking ramp in Edina.

A 33-year-old man suspected of being the shooter and a 50-year-old woman accused of aiding and abetting were arrested Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said officers located a vehicle involved in the shooting at a hotel in Bloomington where they made the arrests.

The 45-year-old doctor, the target of an apparent attempted robbery, was shot in the head Sept. 14 on the second floor of the ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital.

The victim is recovering and says the bullet went through the skin of his scalp, but did not hit any bone. He says overall he's doing fine.