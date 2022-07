CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire on multiple fraud charges alleging that they falsely applied for $5 million in federal CARES Act loans for companies and misused some of the proceeds, including one man's purchase of a Rolls Royce.

One man was based in Northwood, New Hampshire, and the other initially was in the state and later moved to Irvine, California, according to court documents.