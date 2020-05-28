2 West Virginia students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia high school students have been named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

They are Kayli Madison Mann of PikeView High School and William Ryan Tobin of Fairmont Senior High School.

Mann will study marketing and communications at the University of Pennsylvania starting this fall, while Tobin will major in computer science and business at Washington and Lee University.

The state Department of Education said in a news release that scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and the quality and content of submitted essays.

More than 160 high school seniors around the country were chosen. The scholars typically earn a trip to Washington, D.C., but this year's recognition program will be conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.