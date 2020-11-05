2 Pennsylvania men charged for courthouse bomb threat

JIM THORPE, Penn. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say two Carbon County men have been charged for allegedly calling in a bomb threat that led to a courthouse evacuation.

According to the Carbon County District Attorney, charges were filed Wednesday against Jason Bracero and Christopher Ohl in relation to a bomb threat called in on Oct. 21 that also resulted in the evacuation of businesses near the courthouse in Jim Thorpe, Pennlive reported.

District Attorney Michael S. Greek said in a press release that Ohl was scheduled for a urine test at the county’s Adult Probation Office but told a co-worker, Bracero, that he might not pass. Bracero allegedly offered to call in a bomb threat.

Investigators say Ohl gave Bracero the prepaid phone used to call in the threat.

Cellphone tower data was used to find surveillance footage showing Bracero walking away from Ohl's car with a cellphone at the time and location the threat was called in, according to the District Attorney.

Bracero and Ohl are facing charges of terroristic threats, threats to use weapons of mass destruction, false alarms to agencies of public safety and false reports. Both are being held at the Carbon County Prison on unrelated charges.

Bracero and Ohl did not have an attorney listed, according to the county clerk.