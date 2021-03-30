Skip to main content
2 Iowa State students who died when boat capsized identified

Law enforcement resume the search for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. The ISU student has been missing since the rescue of three other students and the death of one on the lake Sunday. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington D.C. and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.

Their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames, where Iowa State is located.

Three other crew members were rescued by people who lived around the lake. Their names have not been released.

The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.