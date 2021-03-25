2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 10:03 a.m.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said.
Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. He described it as a “hit-and-run attack.”