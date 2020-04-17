2 Georgia high schoolers expelled after posting racist video

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Two high school students in Georgia have been expelled after they posted a racist video on a social media site.

Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, in a statement Friday, said the students “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district's respect for all people.

“The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard. They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”

A video posted first on TikTok and then shared on Twitter on Thursday shows two teenagers using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks about black people such as “Don't have a dad” and “Go to jail.”

The names of the students expelled Friday were not released.

Carrolton High School Principal David Brooks began investigating the incident Thursday after the release of the video. He said, in Friday's statement, that even if the video was recorded during after-school hours, it doesn’t offset the students’ responsibility to uphold a high standard of behavior.

“It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt this incident has caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation – even the world,” he said.

Albertus said he was “deeply disturbed by the overt racist tone” of the video and agreed with parents and others in the community who expressed outrage about its production. He said the school district considers its diverse student population a strength.

“This incident does not reflect the culture of Carrollton City Schools,” he said. “We are very proud of our diversity and so is our entire community. We don’t need to lose sight of this important attribute because of the actions of a few.”