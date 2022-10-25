'1619 Project' publisher launches series of readalongs

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors Matthew Desmond, Michelle Alexander and Leslie Alexander will be among the participants in a series of readalongs from the book edition of "The 1619 Project,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning report from the New York Times that has been widely acclaimed, debated and censored.

“The 1619 Project Read Along: A Classroom Without Walls” will be a mix of in-person and/or virtual gatherings, beginning Tuesday night with an event at the Greene Space in downtown Manhattan and continuing this fall and early next year. The readings and ensuing discussions will focus on six chapters — Democracy, Capitalism, Fear, Race, Justice, and Music — from the book, a sweeping examination into the legacy of slavery and racism in U.S. history.