11th generation family home in Connecticut for sale

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut home that's been owned by the same family for nearly 350 years is for sale.

The Hartford Courant reports that the home in Farmington that's been owned by 11 generations of the Wadsworth family goes up for auction Nov. 6.

Kathy Wadsworth Delano says they could no longer find a way to keep it in the family.

She calls the auction "very, very sad."

The future of the home, once part of a dairy farm, became uncertain after resident Jeremiah Wadsworth died in 2014. His wife, Lois Reede Wadsworth, moved out three years ago when she was no longer able to live on her own. Neither their grown children nor more than a dozen members of the extended could take over the house.

