11 dead, 4 injured in fire at scrap warehouse in India OMER FAROOQ, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 4:06 a.m.
1 of7 Fire men try to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 People gather as fire men try to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A fiire man tries to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Police inspect the site after a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Eye witness show a video of the fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Media and officials gather as fire men try to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A relative weeps as fire men try to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The fire killed at least 11 people and injured four others. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.
Police said 15 laborers were sleeping in the shop when fire caused by a short-circuit broke out, trapping the people inside. The laborers were from the eastern state of Bihar — about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away — and had come to Hyderabad for employment.