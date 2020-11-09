10 New London firefighters test positive for the coronavirus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — New London officials are monitoring a coronavirus outbreak in the city's fire department, where 10 firefighters have tested positive and four others are awaiting test results, Mayor Michael Passero said.

The outbreak started with one firefighter who was exposed to the virus and tested positive about a week ago, Passero told The Day newspaper on Sunday. All fire department workers who have since tested positive worked with the first one or two firefighters who became infected, Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said.

All 14 department employees who tested positive or are awaiting results are quarantining, and some are expected to return to work next week, Passero said.

The mayor also said the city is not closing any of its fire stations.

“We were prepared for this,” Passero said. “I don’t want to say it was inevitable. We worked very hard to avoid it, but as soon as it started to spread, we did contact tracing and we got people isolated. Some of the employees were not comfortable going home to their families, so we got them rooms in a hotel.”

New London has 64 firefighting positions, not including administrative staff, but some are currently vacant, the mayor said.

Passero and Curcio said firefighting services have not been affected because other firefighters are working extra hours.

In other virus-related news in Connecticut:

___

OUTDOOR DINING

The state has agreed to a set of guidelines for how restaurants can use temporary outdoor heated structures, like tents, as they try to maintain customers during the pandemic, according to the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The association said the enclosed outdoor structures at restaurants, such as igloos and tents, must include adequate ventilation with fresh air being brought in and inside air being exhausted.

The buildings also must have one door and two or more vents open at all times, and there must be sanitization of all touchpoints and a 15-minute waiting period between groups of diners.

___

TOWN AID

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the state will be sending more than $11 million in grants to more than 90 small towns for infrastructure projects aimed at boosting their economies and helping them respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first time in four years that the state has awarded money through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program.

The new funding includes a COVID-19 provision to help towns pay for pandemic-related projects including improvements to the heating and cooling systems of buildings, breathing units for firefighters and a pavilion to hold outdoor municipal meetings.

Most of the 94 small towns receiving the grants will be getting about $128,000 apiece.