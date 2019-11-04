$10.5 million in improvements planned at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Forest Park in St. Louis is getting another infusion of money, this time for improvements to three lakes and the area around those waterways.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that details of the $10.5 million project were announced Monday by the civic group Forest Park Forever and the city. Work will begin early next year and will take 18 months to two years to complete.

The project includes building a new visitor overlook and a waterfall at Jefferson Lake, planning nearly 500 new trees, and improving access to lake shorelines.

In July, ground was broken in Forest park for a new 17-acre nature playscape, which is expected to be finished in 2020.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com