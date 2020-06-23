1 woman dead, 2 hurt at shooting at Applebee’s in Missouri

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee's restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities say.

St. John police Chief Robert Connell said a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell said it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life threatening injuries. KTVI reports that the motive is unknown.

Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table eating with other first responders. He said she had just finished training and was an innocent bystander. As of early Tuesday morning, the firefighter was in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect later was taken into custody. Neither his name nor those of the victims were immediately released.