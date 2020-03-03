1 person dead in Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Sheboygan, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 10 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire burning on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters entered the house and found the victim who was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where death was pronounced.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mutual aid came from the Town of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, Haven and Cedar Grove.