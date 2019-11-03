1 man dies, 3 rescued after boat capsizes on L.I. Sound

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man has died after being rescued from a capsized boat on Long Island Sound along with three other people.

The 17-foot boat overturned near Middle Ground, a location roughly midway between Connecticut and New York, on Sunday morning. Authorities tell local TV stations the Coast Guard found three men from the boat and brought them to the Water Street Dock in Bridgeport. They were later transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

A fourth man was located with the help of marine units from Bridgeport and Fairfield and pulled from the water. WTNH-TV reports the man was in cardiac arrested and taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Names of the men have not been released, pending notification of their families. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.