1 killed when small plane crashes in Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The lone occupant of a small plane was killed Monday when the aircraft crashed into a back alley in a Lubbock neighborhood and burst into flames, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna Centurion out of Belen, New Mexico, crashed about 4 p.m. Monday while heading toward the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The crash site was about seven miles (11 kilometers) south of the airport in a mixed residential, commercial and industrial neighborhood.

The burning wreckage slid from the alley through a fence and into a back yard, according to Lubbock fire Lt. Philip Grandon. The occupant inside was dead at the scene, he said, adding that no surrounding structures were damaged.

The pilot's identity was withheld and no cause for the crash has been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate.