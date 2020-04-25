1 killed, 1 injured in Mesa helicopter crash

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — One man was killed an another injured when a helicopter crashed in a park outside Phoenix Friday, authorities said.

The Bell “Huey” UH-1H crashed under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Photos from Sherwood Park in Mesa showed the body was badly damaged.

Jerry Ferguson, a helicopter photographer for Channels 3 and 5, told the television stations that he saw the chopper go down while driving home.

“As I drove down U.S. 60, I looked up, and saw the helicopter fly directly over me, and it was kind of wiggling back and forth,” Ferguson said. “As it came overhead, it completely lost control and started spinning down toward the ground.” said Ferguson.