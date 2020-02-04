1 dies in apartment fire in the Kansas City area

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an apartment fire in the Kansas City area.

The city of Independence said in a tweet Monday that the victim died at a hospital after being pulled from the blaze. A first responder also was treated for a minor injury.

No other information about the victim was immediately released.

The blaze was contained to a single unit at the Hocker Heights complex.