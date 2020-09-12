Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

04-11-24-25-26-27-28-32-34-48-49-51-54-57-60-67-68-72-73-75, BE: 32

(four, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: thirty-two)