Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-03-05-08-14-29-33-38-39-42-43-50-52-53-54-56-64-66-76-77, BE: 52

(one, three, five, eight, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: fifty-two)