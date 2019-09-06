Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

09-13-15-17-23-26-30-31-33-46-48-51-52-55-56-57-58-63-75-76, BE: 75

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: seventy-five)