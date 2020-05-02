Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

01-02-04-07-12-15-20-24-26-38-42-47-53-56-57-66-68-69-76-80, BE: 68

(one, two, four, seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-six, eighty; BE: sixty-eight)