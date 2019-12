Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

06-11-18-20-23-24-27-29-35-39-40-42-45-50-54-57-73-74-75-78, BE: 18

(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: eighteen)