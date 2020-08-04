Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

03-09-14-18-22-23-30-31-37-44-46-47-50-53-54-63-67-68-72-74

(three, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four)