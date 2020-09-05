https://www.trumbulltimes.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Derby-game-15544634.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.40
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
