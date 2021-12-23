The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Pick 3

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

Fantasy 5

06-09-20-40-41

(six, nine, twenty, forty, forty-one)

Triple Twist

01-03-14-22-33-41

(one, three, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.77 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Cash 4 Evening

1-9-9-5

(one, nine, nine, five)

Cash 4 Midday

9-9-8-9

(nine, nine, eight, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

08-10-15-19-22

(eight, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

Daily 3 Midday

2-3-2

(two, three, two)

Daily 4

5-2-2-5

(five, two, two, five)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.26

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.26)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

Fantasy 5

09-15-22-33-35

(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-08-10-21-27

(two, eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

11-15-17-22-27

(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Play3 Day

9-2-1, WB: 5

(nine, two, one; WB: five)

Play3 Night

8-3-4, WB: 4

(eight, three, four; WB: four)

Play4 Day

8-9-2-3, WB: 3

(eight, nine, two, three; WB: three)

Play4 Night

4-4-2-8, WB: 4

(four, four, two, eight; WB: four)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

Play 3 Night

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

Play 4 Day

2-5-5-1

(two, five, five, one)

Play 4 Night

1-5-4-9

(one, five, four, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-0

(seven, zero)

DC 2 Midday

7-3

(seven, three)

DC 3 Evening

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

DC 3 Midday

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

DC 4 Evening

7-4-8-0

(seven, four, eight, zero)

DC 4 Midday

4-8-2-9

(four, eight, two, nine)

DC 5 Evening

0-2-7-8-0

(zero, two, seven, eight, zero)

DC 5 Midday

0-0-1-2-8

(zero, zero, one, two, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-2, Fireball:

(one, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick 2 Midday

0-0, Fireball:

(zero, zero; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-2, Fireball:

(five, nine, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-1, Fireball:

(one, two, one; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-7-5, Fireball:

(zero, two, seven, five; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-2-7, Fireball:

(five, seven, two, seven; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

8-6-1-0-2, Fireball:

(eight, six, one, zero, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-4-3-8, Fireball:

(five, three, four, three, eight; Fireball: zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

Cash 3 Midday

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Cash 4 Evening

3-2-7-5

(three, two, seven, five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-9-9

(two, eight, nine, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-3-0-0-3

(six, three, zero, zero, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-0-9-5-0

(three, zero, nine, five, zero)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

03-20-27-30-33

(three, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

Pick 3 Night

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-7-8-9

(eight, seven, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Night

4-7-7-2

(four, seven, seven, two)

Weekly Grand

05-07-14-22-28

(five, seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

07-21-25-38-48-49, Extra Shot: 13

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-eight, forty-nine; Extra Shot: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-03-16-28-42

(two, three, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Lucky Day Lotto

01-07-22-24-35

(one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-06-07-09-14-15-21-22-28-31-32-35-46-53-69-73-74-76-78, BE: 9

(one, three, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: nine)

Daily Three-Midday

6-0-3, SB: 2

(six, zero, three; SB: two)

Daily Four-Midday

2-9-8-3, SB: 2

(two, nine, eight, three; SB: two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-8-3

(two, nine, eight, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Daily Pick 3

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-8-6

(eight, two, eight, six)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QS-5D-6D-2H-4S

(QS, 5D, 6D, 2H, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

2C-6C-7D-4S-10S

(2C, 6C, 7D, 4S, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

01-05-11-16-32, Bonus: 37

(one, five, eleven, sixteen, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-7-6

(zero, seven, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-6-2

(one, six, six, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

10-12-17-23-29

(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Numbers Evening

3-3-7-8

(three, three, seven, eight)

Numbers Midday

2-3-2-0

(two, three, two, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KS-4C-2D-5D-4S

(KS, 4C, 2D, 5D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Midday Daily 4

6-2-1-5

(six, two, one, five)

Daily 3

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Daily 4

5-2-9-5

(five, two, nine, five)

Fantasy 5

07-23-33-36-39

(seven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Keno

02-03-04-06-10-27-28-29-30-32-36-38-40-43-45-48-57-58-59-69-76-79

(two, three, four, six, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Northstar Cash

04-16-23-24-27

(four, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-6-7

(one, six, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-9-4

(three, four, nine, four)

Show Me Cash

01-02-19-36-39

(one, two, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $123,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

13-19-24-31, Bonus: 15

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Bonus: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6,116

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 3, Year: 30

(Month: twelve; Day: three; Year: thirty)

Pick 3

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Pick 5

07-18-19-22-24

(seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

4-6-1, Fireball: 9

(four, six, one; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

5-6-6-3, Fireball: 9

(five, six, six, three; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

Pick 4 Day

3-6-8-6

(three, six, eight, six)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

06-07-21-24-28

(six, seven, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Numbers Midday

4-4-0

(four, four, zero)

Win 4 Midday

6-8-8-3

(six, eight, eight, three)

Numbers Evening

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Win 4 Evening

6-7-1-1

(six, seven, one, one)

Take 5 Evening

01-16-33-35-39

(one, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Pick 10

01-13-17-19-22-23-26-29-37-38-40-41-42-52-61-62-64-68-69-78

(one, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, six, one, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-1

(seven, four, one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-2-1

(five, six, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-0-1

(zero, nine, zero, one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-6-7-0-3

(six, six, seven, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-8-8-2

(zero, one, eight, eight, two)

Rolling Cash 5

04-09-11-13-36

(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

07-09-13-17-25

(seven, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five)

Pick 3

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-06-09-14-17-21-26-30

(two, six, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Pick 4 1PM

1-0-2-2

(one, zero, two, two)

Pick 4 4PM

3-8-5-9

(three, eight, five, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

9-9-9-6

(nine, nine, nine, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-08-09-15-27

(one, eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $525,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-13-27-37-44-47

(eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Day

4-2, Wild: 9

(four, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

6-7, Wild:

(six, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

7-8-8, Wild: 9

(seven, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-0-3, Wild:

(six, zero, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-2-0-7, Wild: 9

(four, two, zero, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-2-9, Wild:

(five, six, two, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

3-3-3-4-8, Wild: 9

(three, three, three, four, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

9-9-8-9-5, Wild:

(nine, nine, eight, nine, five; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

09-14-15-23-26

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-9-0-8

(one, nine, zero, eight)

Numbers Midday

9-2-6-9

(nine, two, six, nine)

Wild Money

03-12-20-33-35, Extra: 21

(three, twelve, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

08-12-19-20-37, Power-Up: 2

(eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-9, FB: 9

(two, eight, nine; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-4, FB: 2

(zero, five, four; FB: two)

Pick 4 Evening

8-5-1-7, FB: 9

(eight, five, one, seven; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-8-9, FB: 2

(five, zero, eight, nine; FB: two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-8, Wild: 3

(six, seven, eight; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Midday

0-7-3, Wild: 4

(zero, seven, three; Wild: four)

Cash 3 Morning

6-3-5, Wild: 6

(six, three, five; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Evening

9-7-9-4, Wild: 2

(nine, seven, nine, four; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

7-5-2-1, Wild: 6

(seven, five, two, one; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Morning

3-8-3-1, Wild: 6

(three, eight, three, one; Wild: six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-06-08-11-13-14-18-19-21-22

(one, three, four, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-05-06-07-08-11-12-14-17-18-21-23

(one, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-08-09-13-14-16-17-19-22-23-24

(four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-6-2-5, FIREBALL: 3

(two, six, two, five; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

6-5-0-4, FIREBALL: 3

(six, five, zero, four; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

2-1-7-4, FIREBALL: 3

(two, one, seven, four; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

0-2-8, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, two, eight; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-2, FIREBALL: 7

(eight, one, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

5-9-8, FIREBALL: 6

(five, nine, eight; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

4-5-1, FB: 1

(four, five, one; FB: one)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-6-5, FB: 3

(nine, zero, six, five; FB: three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-03-15-20-23

(one, two, three, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 3

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

Daily 4

5-8-8-1

(five, eight, eight, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-07-10-11-17-18-19-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-21-22

(five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-5

(two, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-2-2

(eight, three, two, two)

SuperCash

23-24-26-31-35-36, Doubler: Y

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

05-12-13-17-28

(five, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Daily Pick 3

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Daily Pick 4

3-5-3-6

(three, five, three, six)