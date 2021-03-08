The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Pick 3

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

Fantasy 5

14-21-23-33-38

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

Triple Twist

02-05-17-23-28-37

(two, five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.26 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

Cash 4 Evening

9-1-1-0

(nine, one, one, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-4-7

(three, six, four, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

01-11-22-31-39

(one, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

1-4-9

(one, four, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

Daily 4

0-3-4-0

(zero, three, four, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.62

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.62)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Fantasy 5

05-11-15-31-38

(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

06-11-12-23-24

(six, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

05-07-13-25-27

(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Play3 Day

3-8-3, WB: 1

(three, eight, three; WB: one)

Play3 Night

6-1-9, WB: 4

(six, one, nine; WB: four)

Play4 Day

0-7-6-6, WB: 3

(zero, seven, six, six; WB: three)

Play4 Night

4-2-7-6, WB: 5

(four, two, seven, six; WB: five)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-05-09-24-31-34

(one, five, nine, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

Play 3 Day

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

Play 3 Night

0-5-2

(zero, five, two)

Play 4 Day

7-9-0-5

(seven, nine, zero, five)

Play 4 Night

4-6-4-4

(four, six, four, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-1

(zero, one)

DC 2 Midday

9-0

(nine, zero)

DC 3 Evening

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

DC 3 Midday

8-4-6

(eight, four, six)

DC 4 Evening

8-9-0-0

(eight, nine, zero, zero)

DC 4 Midday

7-4-2-4

(seven, four, two, four)

DC 5 Evening

4-4-0-6-7

(four, four, zero, six, seven)

DC 5 Midday

3-0-0-8-1

(three, zero, zero, eight, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

1-0, Fireball: 7

(one, zero; Fireball: seven)

Pick 2 Midday

8-8, Fireball: 6

(eight, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-2, Fireball: 7

(one, one, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-4, Fireball: 6

(zero, eight, four; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-7-8, Fireball: 7

(one, seven, seven, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-9-3, Fireball: 6

(seven, zero, nine, three; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Evening

3-1-6-1-9, Fireball: 7

(three, one, six, one, nine; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-5-2-9, Fireball: 6

(three, four, five, two, nine; Fireball: six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Cash 4 Evening

4-1-6-0

(four, one, six, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

2-5-1-7

(two, five, one, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-2-9-4-8

(one, two, nine, four, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-4-0-5-1

(eight, four, zero, five, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Pick 3 Night

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-7-1

(three, nine, seven, one)

Pick 4 Night

2-2-3-3

(two, two, three, three)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

05-18-32-42-49-50, Extra Shot: 15

(five, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Extra Shot: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-20-30-40-44

(seven, twenty, thirty, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Lucky Day Lotto

09-18-23-25-33

(nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-06-10-13-17-18-19-30-31-39-41-44-54-55-61-62-64-69-72-80, BE: 39

(two, six, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, eighty; BE: thirty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

4-9-3, SB: 3

(four, nine, three; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

6-2-9-6, SB: 3

(six, two, nine, six; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-9-6

(six, two, nine, six)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Daily Pick 3

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

Super Kansas Cash

09-17-23-28-30, Cash Ball: 25

(nine, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.28 million

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

QC-QS-9D-4H-6H

(QC, QS, 9D, 4H, 6H)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-5-4

(eight, seven, five, four)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

Pick 4

3-9-7-2

(three, nine, seven, two)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KS-5C-10C-4D-3H

(KS, 5C, 10C, 4D, 3H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KD-3C-5C-2H-10S

(KD, 3C, 5C, 2H, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

06-14-16-20-33, Bonus: 13

(six, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three; Bonus: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-1-8

(one, three, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-6-1

(seven, nine, six, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

06-15-16-27-31

(six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Numbers Evening

1-8-3-3

(one, eight, three, three)

Numbers Midday

6-7-0-2

(six, seven, zero, two)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QC-QH-3D-6H-10S

(QC, QH, 3D, 6H, 10S)

Midday Daily 3

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Midday Daily 4

9-4-5-0

(nine, four, five, zero)

Daily 3

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Daily 4

8-4-3-9

(eight, four, three, nine)

Fantasy 5

04-16-25-31-35

(four, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $374,000

Keno

02-03-11-15-16-17-20-22-34-36-39-41-45-48-54-55-56-60-62-65-73-76

(two, three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-six)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

Gopher 5

08-09-15-16-18

(eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Northstar Cash

05-08-11-12-22

(five, eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-9-5

(seven, seven, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-8

(one, seven, six, eight)

Show Me Cash

05-11-24-26-27

(five, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-07-13-18, Bonus: 4

(four, seven, thirteen, eighteen; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $6,262

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 29, Year: 87

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-nine; Year: eighty-seven)

Pick 3

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Pick 5

13-14-27-29-30

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)

NEW JERSEY

Cash 5

03-06-17-25-44, Xtra: 3

(three, six, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-four; Xtra: three)

Pick 6

01-07-29-33-36-39, Xtra: 2

(one, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)

Midday Pick 3

1-2-6, Fireball:

(one, two, six; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

8-7-4-9, Fireball:

(eight, seven, four, nine; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-8-5-0

(five, eight, five, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

6-1-9

(six, one, nine)

Win 4 Midday

8-4-0-1

(eight, four, zero, one)

Numbers Evening

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Win 4 Evening

5-9-5-0

(five, nine, five, zero)

Take 5

04-18-19-29-38

(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Pick 10

04-06-13-29-34-38-40-48-52-53-58-59-61-62-66-68-70-72-75-79

(four, six, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-1-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, eight, one, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

04-05-09-31-33-39, Kicker: 8-1-3-8-2-0

(four, five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Kicker: eight, one, three, eight, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-9-3-9

(one, nine, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-6-1

(nine, eight, six, one)

Pick 5 Evening

2-1-7-1-5

(two, one, seven, one, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-4-9-5

(six, three, four, nine, five)

Rolling Cash 5

12-19-20-22-35

(twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

08-19-23-30-35

(eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five)

Pick 3

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-09-14-18-22-28-30

(one, six, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Megabucks

08-13-22-28-38-39

(eight, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Pick 4 1PM

0-3-8-3

(zero, three, eight, three)

Pick 4 4PM

0-6-9-8

(zero, six, nine, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

6-3-0-6

(six, three, zero, six)

Win for Life

52-59-63-68

(fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

10-19-24-27-32

(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-02-14-16-19-20

(one, two, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

Pick 2 Day

0-6, Wild: 9

(zero, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

5-3, Wild: 1

(five, three; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8, Wild: 9

(nine, three, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-7, Wild: 1

(six, eight, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-3-4, Wild: 9

(five, nine, three, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-4-1, Wild: 1

(one, three, four, one; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

3-5-8-5-1, Wild: 9

(three, five, eight, five, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-3-5-2, Wild: 1

(one, nine, three, five, two; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

09-14-15-16-30

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-0-7-1

(one, zero, seven, one)

Numbers Midday

5-1-6-0

(five, one, six, zero)

Wild Money

11-15-16-31-37, Extra: 34

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $164,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-14-16-29-31, Power-Up: 2

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-1

(six, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-7-6

(nine, nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-5-2

(six, eight, five, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 3 Morning

9-1-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, one, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

9-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, three, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

5-5-2-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, five, two, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Morning

3-9-7-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, nine, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-19-21-23

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-06-08-09-13-16-17-18-21-23

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-21-24

(one, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-0-0-8, FIREBALL: 6

(six, zero, zero, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

0-4-1-0, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, four, one, zero; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

5-2-5-0, FIREBALL: 3

(five, two, five, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

6-5-4, FIREBALL: 5

(six, five, four; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-2, FIREBALL: 3

(three, three, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Morning

1-3-5, FIREBALL: 5

(one, three, five; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-0-3

(six, six, zero, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-07-09-11-21-23

(four, seven, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 3

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Daily 4

7-4-2-2

(seven, four, two, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-16-20

(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-15-19-20

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-0

(four, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-1-0

(zero, four, one, zero)

SuperCash

14-16-20-22-23-30, Doubler: N

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-03-06-09-20

(two, three, six, nine, twenty)

Daily Pick 3

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Daily Pick 4

1-3-9-3

(one, three, nine, three)