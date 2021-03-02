The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Pick 3

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

Fantasy 5

13-23-26-34-40

(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Triple Twist

03-05-21-33-34-35

(three, five, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.13 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Cash 4 Evening

2-4-2-4

(two, four, two, four)

Cash 4 Midday

1-0-2-5

(one, zero, two, five)

Natural State Jackpot

02-09-11-16-19

(two, nine, eleven, sixteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Daily 3 Midday

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

Daily 4

2-5-7-2

(two, five, seven, two)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.62

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.62)

Fantasy 5

03-07-09-10-12

(three, seven, nine, ten, twelve)

COLORADO

Cash 5

09-14-17-22-27

(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

8-3-0, WB: 5

(eight, three, zero; WB: five)

Play4 Day

4-2-9-8, WB: 7

(four, two, nine, eight; WB: seven)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

3-6-2

(three, six, two)

Play 3 Night

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Play 4 Day

1-7-1-0

(one, seven, one, zero)

Play 4 Night

4-4-0-5

(four, four, zero, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

6-9

(six, nine)

DC 2 Midday

9-4

(nine, four)

DC 3 Evening

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

DC 3 Midday

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

DC 4 Evening

6-8-5-9

(six, eight, five, nine)

DC 4 Midday

3-8-5-4

(three, eight, five, four)

DC 5 Evening

2-2-9-6-9

(two, two, nine, six, nine)

DC 5 Midday

7-0-6-4-2

(seven, zero, six, four, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-1, Fireball: 2

(nine, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

2-8, Fireball: 2

(two, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-2, Fireball: 2

(seven, five, two; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-3, Fireball: 2

(six, three, three; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-4-1, Fireball: 2

(one, four, four, one; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-8-0, Fireball: 2

(seven, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Evening

3-1-0-9-0, Fireball: 2

(three, one, zero, nine, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-0-2-9-4, Fireball: 2

(four, zero, two, nine, four; Fireball: two)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

Cash 3 Midday

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

6-2-6-0

(six, two, six, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

9-5-2-8

(nine, five, two, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-5-5-9-4

(zero, five, five, nine, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-2-8-4-4

(two, two, eight, four, four)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-4-9

(five, two, four, nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

16-27-30-36-39

(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

06-09-17-18-19-20-23-25-37-42-45-57-64-65-68-70-73-75-76-78, BE: 25

(six, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-five)

Daily Three-Midday

7-7-4, SB: 7

(seven, seven, four; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

0-3-0-5, SB: 7

(zero, three, zero, five; SB: seven)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-0-5

(zero, three, zero, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

Daily Pick 3

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-0-2

(four, one, zero, two)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QC-AS-5C-6C-7C

(QC, AS, 5C, 6C, 7C)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JC-5C-6C-3D-9H

(JC, 5C, 6C, 3D, 9H)

Bonus Match 5

01-03-16-17-29, Bonus: 22

(one, three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine; Bonus: twenty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-9

(two, four, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-1-7

(six, three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-5-2

(six, three, five, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

01-07-12-14-24

(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four)

Numbers Evening

9-3-4-7

(nine, three, four, seven)

Numbers Midday

3-4-5-6

(three, four, five, six)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QC-JS-9D-4H-8S

(QC, JS, 9D, 4H, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Midday Daily 4

9-5-7-0

(nine, five, seven, zero)

Daily 3

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

Daily 4

9-8-8-1

(nine, eight, eight, one)

Fantasy 5

05-12-22-28-37

(five, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-07-10-12-13-17-20-21-24-33-34-38-41-44-47-53-54-58-65-75-76-78

(two, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Northstar Cash

01-04-16-28-29

(one, four, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-4-1

(zero, nine, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-9-7

(zero, two, nine, seven)

Show Me Cash

20-22-27-31-34

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

13-14-21-22, Bonus: 4

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: four)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

4-8-8, Fireball: 3

(four, eight, eight; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

5-3-7-3, Fireball: 3

(five, three, seven, three; Fireball: three)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Pick 4 Day

5-7-4-6

(five, seven, four, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Win 4 Midday

6-2-7-8

(six, two, seven, eight)

Pick 10

04-05-17-18-25-26-29-30-31-33-38-43-45-47-49-54-59-74-75-78

(four, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-0-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(five, zero, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-1-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, five, one, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-7-9

(seven, nine, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-2-7

(six, two, two, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-7-8-4

(one, nine, seven, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-3-8-4

(five, nine, three, eight, four)

Rolling Cash 5

03-13-17-27-28

(three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

08-17-26-28-29

(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-10-14-20-21-27-32

(four, five, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 4 1PM

5-5-7-4

(five, five, seven, four)

Pick 4 4PM

1-6-4-1

(one, six, four, one)

Pick 4 7PM

5-3-7-5

(five, three, seven, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-03-14-36-42

(one, three, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Match 6 Lotto

12-16-20-28-30-48

(twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Pick 2 Day

8-7, Wild:

(eight, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

2-0, Wild: 2

(two, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-2-5, Wild:

(seven, two, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

6-6-5, Wild: 2

(six, six, five; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-8-8, Wild:

(five, nine, eight, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-6-4, Wild: 2

(three, three, six, four; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

6-3-2-1-5, Wild:

(six, three, two, one, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-4-6-7, Wild: 2

(nine, five, four, six, seven; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

02-04-07-13-30

(two, four, seven, thirteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-6-0-6

(two, six, zero, six)

Numbers Midday

3-6-4-2

(three, six, four, two)

Wild Money

01-08-09-17-29, Extra: 33

(one, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

17-26-30-33-35, Power-Up: 2

(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-7

(five, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-0-0

(five, three, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-7-5

(four, two, seven, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(four, one, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Evening

9-9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(nine, nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-2-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, eight, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Morning

3-6-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(three, six, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-06-07-08-09-11-16-18-20-21-23-24

(two, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-09-10-13-15-16-17-18-20-23-24

(four, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-05-08-11-13-14-15-16-19-23-24

(three, four, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-8-9-1, FIREBALL: 3

(two, eight, nine, one; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

2-4-9-2, FIREBALL: 1

(two, four, nine, two; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

8-7-8-2, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, seven, eight, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

4-0-9, FIREBALL: 2

(four, zero, nine; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-7, FIREBALL: 6

(seven, two, seven; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

1-7-7, FIREBALL: 2

(one, seven, seven; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-0-7

(five, one, zero, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

08-11-12-16-20-22

(eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Daily 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Daily 4

5-7-1-2

(five, seven, one, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-08-14-15-18-19-20-21-22

(two, three, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-5-2

(zero, zero, five, two)