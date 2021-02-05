The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Pick 3

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Fantasy 5

03-14-17-26-38

(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Triple Twist

06-11-13-37-38-42

(six, eleven, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $675,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-0-4-4

(eight, zero, four, four)

Cash 4 Midday

0-8-9-0

(zero, eight, nine, zero)

Natural State Jackpot

03-08-09-12-18

(three, eight, nine, twelve, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

Daily 3 Midday

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Daily 4

0-7-7-5

(zero, seven, seven, five)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.84

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.84)

Fantasy 5

03-05-14-18-22

(three, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-17-22-24-27

(four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Play4 Day

4-7-8-1

(four, seven, eight, one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

04-07-09-19-21-35

(four, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Play 3 Day

9-9-9

(nine, nine, nine)

Play 3 Night

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

Play 4 Day

9-6-1-2

(nine, six, one, two)

Play 4 Night

7-4-7-5

(seven, four, seven, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-6

(nine, six)

DC 2 Midday

8-9

(eight, nine)

DC 3 Evening

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

DC 3 Midday

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

DC 4 Evening

6-6-1-0

(six, six, one, zero)

DC 4 Midday

4-8-9-5

(four, eight, nine, five)

DC 5 Evening

3-7-2-8-8

(three, seven, two, eight, eight)

DC 5 Midday

3-9-1-7-9

(three, nine, one, seven, nine)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-1, Fireball: 8

(nine, one; Fireball: eight)

Pick 2 Midday

8-4, Fireball:

(eight, four; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-1, Fireball: 8

(eight, six, one; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-6, Fireball:

(nine, six, six; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-7-4, Fireball: 8

(five, seven, seven, four; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-9-3, Fireball:

(five, three, nine, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

1-5-7-7-3, Fireball: 8

(one, five, seven, seven, three; Fireball: eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-3-1-2, Fireball:

(five, seven, three, one, two; Fireball: zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-6-6

(three, nine, six, six)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-8-9

(two, seven, eight, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-5-1-8-1

(one, five, one, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-0-1-0-8

(zero, zero, one, zero, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Pick 4 Day

0-1-2-5

(zero, one, two, five)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

15-21-35-37-45

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-06-09-10-13-14-21-27-34-35-40-65-68-69-70-72-74-76-77, BE: 9

(one, three, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: nine)

Daily Three-Midday

3-1-9, SB: 5

(three, one, nine; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

4-7-2-9, SB: 5

(four, seven, two, nine; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-2-9

(four, seven, two, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-6-5

(two, nine, six, five)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

JD-3C-10H-4S-9S

(JD, 3C, 10H, 4S, 9S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JS-4C-3H-5S-10S

(JS, 4C, 3H, 5S, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

12-13-14-18-26, Bonus: 16

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-3-4

(five, zero, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-7-6

(two, zero, seven, six)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

06-14-17-18-25

(six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Numbers Evening

5-7-9-3

(five, seven, nine, three)

Numbers Midday

5-0-5-8

(five, zero, five, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

5D-7D-8D-9D-4S

(5D, 7D, 8D, 9D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Midday Daily 4

6-5-9-6

(six, five, nine, six)

Daily 3

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Daily 4

0-2-8-4

(zero, two, eight, four)

Fantasy 5

13-17-28-30-32

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

11-13-16-18-23-26-28-29-30-32-34-35-39-45-54-56-59-65-66-69-70-80

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Gopher 5

07-13-25-36-42

(seven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $910,000

Northstar Cash

02-10-13-15-31

(two, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-5-9

(seven, four, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-7-8

(two, two, seven, eight)

Show Me Cash

05-06-17-20-31

(five, six, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

10-13-20-27, Bonus: 4

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven; Bonus: four)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

1-2-1, Fireball: 3

(one, two, one; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

5-5-0-6, Fireball: 3

(five, five, zero, six; Fireball: three)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-5-5

(zero, seven, five, five)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Win 4 Midday

5-7-5-3

(five, seven, five, three)

Pick 10

06-10-13-16-21-22-23-24-35-37-40-46-47-54-70-73-74-76-79-80

(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

2-6-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, six, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-3-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, nine, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-6-0

(five, three, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-5-9

(five, three, five, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

6-9-6-5-3

(six, nine, six, five, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-2-5-9

(seven, eight, two, five, nine)

Rolling Cash 5

08-20-21-26-30

(eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-05-12-13-19-23-28-31

(one, five, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $18,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-8-1-5

(three, eight, one, five)

Pick 4 4PM

4-8-6-2

(four, eight, six, two)

Pick 4 7PM

1-5-7-4

(one, five, seven, four)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

22-26-29-32-35

(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-07-25-32-38-43

(one, seven, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.34 million

Pick 2 Day

0-6, Wild: 8

(zero, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

3-6, Wild: 6

(three, six; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-5, Wild: 8

(nine, four, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-5, Wild: 6

(two, one, five; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-6-4, Wild: 8

(eight, six, six, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-7-8, Wild: 6

(nine, zero, seven, eight; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

4-3-9-2-8, Wild: 8

(four, three, nine, two, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

3-3-3-4-1, Wild: 6

(three, three, three, four, one; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

01-05-18-22-29

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-8-9-8

(nine, eight, nine, eight)

Numbers Midday

9-1-6-8

(nine, one, six, eight)

Wild Money

03-04-08-25-30, Extra: 17

(three, four, eight, twenty-five, thirty; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

19-27-33-34-38, Power-Up: 2

(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-2-2

(nine, four, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-0-9

(four, six, zero, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-6-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, six, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Midday

2-8-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

3-3-6, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, three, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

6-5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Midday

6-6-8-1, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, six, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

0-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, four, three, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-06-09-10-11-12-14-18-19-20

(one, two, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-09-10-12-13-18-20-21-22-23

(one, two, three, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-06-09-10-13-17-18-19-20-23-24

(one, five, six, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-6-5-3, FIREBALL: 5

(two, six, five, three; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Evening

3-6-7-7, FIREBALL: 3

(three, six, seven, seven; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

9-9-5-3, FIREBALL: 1

(nine, nine, five, three; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Day

4-7-1, FIREBALL: 6

(four, seven, one; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-2, FIREBALL: 9

(one, zero, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

1-8-1, FIREBALL: 7

(one, eight, one; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-9-5

(one, four, nine, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

08-10-13-19-21-23

(eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 3

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

Daily 4

4-4-9-9

(four, four, nine, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-09-11-12-13-15-17-20-22

(one, two, three, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-3-6

(four, three, three, six)