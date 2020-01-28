Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Fantasy 5

03-20-29-32-41

(three, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

Triple Twist

06-18-23-24-26-37

(six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.17 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Cash 3 Midday

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

Cash 4 Evening

8-3-2-5

(eight, three, two, five)

Cash 4 Midday

5-4-3-1

(five, four, three, one)

Natural State Jackpot

18-24-26-34-35

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Daily 3 Midday

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

Daily 4

6-1-4-0

(six, one, four, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.70

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 49.70)

Fantasy 5

05-26-27-29-35

(five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

COLORADO

Cash 5

15-19-21-23-28

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

03-04-06-07-08-11-20-21

(three, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

Play4 Day

7-0-3-3

(seven, zero, three, three)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

05-16-21-27-29-32

(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Play 3 Day

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

Play 3 Night

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

Play 4 Day

9-8-6-9

(nine, eight, six, nine)

Play 4 Night

2-0-3-3

(two, zero, three, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

6-6

(six, six)

DC 2 Midday

6-7

(six, seven)

DC 3 Evening

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

DC 3 Midday

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

DC 4 Evening

2-4-6-1

(two, four, six, one)

DC 4 Midday

1-8-0-8

(one, eight, zero, eight)

DC 5 Evening

2-3-3-1-2

(two, three, three, one, two)

DC 5 Midday

8-1-5-9-1

(eight, one, five, nine, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-5

(four, five)

Pick 2 Midday

2-6

(two, six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-9-6

(seven, zero, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-8-8

(zero, two, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

1-5-7-7-7

(one, five, seven, seven, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-7-8-7

(zero, one, seven, eight, seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Cash 4 Evening

7-0-7-9

(seven, zero, seven, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-0-0

(nine, eight, zero, zero)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-0-4-2-7

(two, zero, four, two, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-8-6-8-5

(two, eight, six, eight, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

21-23-34-40-44

(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-four)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-12-14-15-26-27-28-36-37-44-46-47-49-50-53-60-61-72-73-79, BE: 49

(three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine; BE: forty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

2-1-3, SB: 5

(two, one, three; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

5-1-1-1, SB: 5

(five, one, one, one; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-3

(two, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-1-1

(five, one, one, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

Daily Pick 3

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

09-13-14-28-31, Cash Ball: 6

(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: six)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-9-9

(two, five, nine, nine)

Quick Bucks

19-27-30-31, Bonus: 4

(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: four)

MAINE

WPT

JC-6C-6S-7S-8S

(JC, 6C, 6S, 7S, 8S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JD-JH-QH-7C-9C

(JD, JH, QH, 7C, 9C)

Bonus Match 5

04-11-12-13-30, Bonus: 14

(four, eleven, twelve, thirteen, thirty; Bonus: fourteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-8

(four, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-3-6

(eight, six, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-8-0

(zero, seven, eight, zero)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

7-9-2-7

(seven, nine, two, seven)

Numbers Midday

6-3-1-0

(six, three, one, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-QS-4C-6S-9S

(JC, QS, 4C, 6S, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Midday Daily 4

3-3-3-7

(three, three, three, seven)

Daily 3

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Daily 4

4-4-4-7

(four, four, four, seven)

Fantasy 5

07-18-27-34-37

(seven, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

Keno

04-07-09-10-12-18-22-34-35-37-39-42-46-47-48-53-60-64-66-72-73-77

(four, seven, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

1-2-0

(one, two, zero)

Gopher 5

05-28-37-43-45

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Northstar Cash

01-16-18-22-23

(one, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-5

(three, zero, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-7-8

(seven, two, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-0-0

(nine, eight, zero, zero)

Show Me Cash

12-20-23-28-38

(twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-03-15-25, Bonus: 5

(two, three, fifteen, twenty-five; Bonus: five)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 29, Year: 44

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-nine; Year: forty-four)

Pick 3

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

Pick 5

03-17-18-30-31

(three, seventeen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AC-9C-8D-7H-10H

(AC, 9C, 8D, 7H, 10H)

Pick 3

2-4-0, Fireball: 1

(two, four, zero; Fireball: one)

Pick 4

3-0-6-5, Fireball: 1

(three, zero, six, five; Fireball: one)

Cash 5

15-17-30-33-43, Xtra: 2

(fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $133,000

Pick 6

17-25-36-39-41-42, Xtra: 2

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

Midday Pick 3

2-4-7, Fireball: 7

(two, four, seven; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

0-0-5-1, Fireball: 7

(zero, zero, five, one; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

Pick 4 Day

5-5-1-3

(five, five, one, three)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

Win 4 Midday

9-3-3-4

(nine, three, three, four)

Numbers Evening

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Win 4 Evening

3-2-5-7

(three, two, five, seven)

Pick 10

03-09-17-18-20-21-22-33-36-43-47-50-54-58-61-62-63-65-71-76

(three, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-6-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, six, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, one, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

11-29-33-38-39-44, Kicker: 5-8-5-8-2-1

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: five, eight, five, eight, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $8.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-9

(zero, one, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-9-2

(two, three, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-8-1

(four, three, eight, one)

Pick 5 Evening

8-1-6-9-5

(eight, one, six, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-7-9-7

(two, three, seven, nine, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

01-07-27-34-37

(one, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

04-05-12-17-18

(four, five, twelve, seventeen, eighteen)

Pick 3

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-09-14-FREE-20-23-28-31

(four, five, nine, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-2-5-8

(three, two, five, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

8-2-0-4

(eight, two, zero, four)

Pick 4 7PM

0-3-6-1

(zero, three, six, one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

06-16-22-31-33

(six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

11-15-18-39-44-45

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

Pick 2 Day

9-8, Wild: 7

(nine, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

4-5, Wild: 7

(four, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-6, Wild: 7

(nine, seven, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-2, Wild: 7

(two, two, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-8-1, Wild: 7

(one, three, eight, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-4-3, Wild: 7

(six, one, four, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

1-4-5-0-0, Wild: 7

(one, four, five, zero, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

2-6-3-2-3, Wild: 7

(two, six, three, two, three; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

01-14-21-26-29

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-2-8-5

(six, two, eight, five)

Numbers Midday

1-1-1-7

(one, one, one, seven)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

12-15-16-29-35, Power-Up: 4

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-3-2

(one, eight, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-1-6

(one, two, one, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-1-6, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, one, six; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

0-1-2, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, one, two; Lucky Sum: three)

Cash 3 Morning

8-3-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, three, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

9-0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

4-4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

6-4-2-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, four, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Tennessee Cash

09-18-28-31-34, Bonus: 3

(nine, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-05-06-08-11-15-16-19-20-23

(one, two, three, five, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-05-06-10-13-16-17-18-20-21-22-24

(one, five, six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-06-07-08-11-16-18-21-23

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

0-0-5-3, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, zero, five, three; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

4-8-1-5, FIREBALL:

(four, eight, one, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

3-5-7-4, FIREBALL: 9

(three, five, seven, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-3-7, FIREBALL: 9

(five, three, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-3, FIREBALL:

(zero, six, three; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Morning

7-1-4, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, one, four; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-07-20-23-26

(two, seven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Day

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-6-6

(nine, three, six, six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-10-11-17-23-25

(five, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

Daily 4

9-3-2-9

(nine, three, two, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-04-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-21

(one, two, four, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one)

Badger 5

12-15-21-26-29

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Daily Pick 3

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Daily Pick 4

9-7-7-7

(nine, seven, seven, seven)