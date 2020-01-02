Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Fantasy 5

01-04-14-15-36

(one, four, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six)

The Pick

10-20-25-28-34-42

(ten, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two)

Triple Twist

12-15-20-23-25-30

(twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.74 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-7-3

(two, six, seven, three)

Cash 4 Midday

3-9-8-6

(three, nine, eight, six)

Natural State Jackpot

12-14-27-31-35

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Daily 3 Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Daily 4

1-7-1-5

(one, seven, one, five)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.60

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.60)

Fantasy 5

04-18-24-37-38

(four, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

COLORADO

Cash 5

01-14-19-24-25

(one, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Lotto

04-06-14-17-18-30

(four, six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty)

Lotto Plus

01-09-10-19-25-36

(one, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

02-06-07-11-12-15-17-19

(two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Play3 Day

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Play4 Day

5-8-2-4

(five, eight, two, four)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

16-25-27-29-31-33

(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Play 3 Day

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Play 3 Night

6-3-9

(six, three, nine)

Play 4 Day

4-7-2-3

(four, seven, two, three)

Play 4 Night

9-7-1-5

(nine, seven, one, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-9

(two, nine)

DC 2 Midday

5-2

(five, two)

DC 3 Evening

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

DC 3 Midday

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

DC 4 Evening

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

DC 4 Midday

7-3-4-6

(seven, three, four, six)

DC 5 Evening

9-3-7-5-9

(nine, three, seven, five, nine)

DC 5 Midday

1-7-3-4-8

(one, seven, three, four, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-4

(four, four)

Pick 2 Midday

0-6

(zero, six)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-3-6

(two, six, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-4-9

(seven, three, four, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-6-0-9-4

(four, six, zero, nine, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-2-3-6

(zero, zero, two, three, six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

8-9-4-6

(eight, nine, four, six)

Cash 4 Midday

9-7-6-3

(nine, seven, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-2-9-1-8

(four, two, nine, one, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-6-5-9-6

(four, six, five, nine, six)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-08-26-37-44

(seven, eight, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-06-08-10-13-17-26-28-32-37-41-48-49-52-53-64-73-74-75, BE: 8

(two, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five; BE: eight)

Daily Three-Midday

4-2-0, SB: 8

(four, two, zero; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

6-5-3-9, SB: 8

(six, five, three, nine; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-3-9

(six, five, three, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 3

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Super Kansas Cash

12-20-22-29-32, Cash Ball: 3

(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-8-0

(two, four, eight, zero)

Quick Bucks

02-03-22-30, Bonus: 4

(two, three, twenty-two, thirty; Bonus: four)

MAINE

WPT

QS-8C-10D-3H-4H

(QS, 8C, 10D, 3H, 4H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QS-AS-3C-8D-7S

(QS, AS, 3C, 8D, 7S)

Bonus Match 5

03-10-18-36-38, Bonus: 25

(three, ten, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Bonus: twenty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-0-5

(zero, four, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-1-3

(three, nine, one, three)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

4-8-4-3

(four, eight, four, three)

Numbers Midday

9-3-4-8

(nine, three, four, eight)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

11-18-19-21-26-45

(eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

QD-AD-4D-5D-6D

(QD, AD, 4D, 5D, 6D)

Midday Daily 3

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Midday Daily 4

0-9-7-7

(zero, nine, seven, seven)

Daily 3

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Daily 4

7-6-7-3

(seven, six, seven, three)

Fantasy 5

01-04-19-29-32

(one, four, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

Keno

01-05-06-11-15-20-24-25-30-33-34-35-42-43-44-48-52-54-55-58-76-77

(one, five, six, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Gopher 5

03-16-24-33-46

(three, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Northstar Cash

07-11-14-15-18

(seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

04-05-09-15-35-40

(four, five, nine, fifteen, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-7-8

(seven, seven, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-4-7

(seven, five, four, seven)

Show Me Cash

04-06-19-30-34

(four, six, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

06-16-23-27, Bonus: 11

(six, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: eleven)

Montana Cash

04-18-20-26-30

(four, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 21, Year: 86

(Month: four; Day: twenty-one; Year: eighty-six)

Pick 3

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Pick 5

13-14-22-26-31

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JH-6D-3H-6H-6S

(JH, 6D, 3H, 6H, 6S)

Pick 3

8-9-3, Fireball: 9

(eight, nine, three; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4

5-6-5-8, Fireball: 9

(five, six, five, eight; Fireball: nine)

Cash 5

03-20-25-26-41, Xtra: 2

(three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Midday Pick 3

6-8-0, Fireball: 2

(six, eight, zero; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

9-5-4-9, Fireball: 2

(nine, five, four, nine; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

Pick 4 Day

9-1-9-2

(nine, one, nine, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Win 4 Midday

5-7-3-7

(five, seven, three, seven)

Numbers Evening

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

Win 4 Evening

5-4-7-9

(five, four, seven, nine)

Pick 10

06-09-10-13-15-22-37-42-43-48-55-56-57-58-62-66-72-75-76-78

(six, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

7-1-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, one, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, one, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-07-20-37-42-48, Kicker: 1-5-7-5-5-5

(six, seven, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: one, five, seven, five, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $7.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-9-0

(five, one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-7-3

(one, three, seven, three)

Pick 5 Evening

7-9-7-4-6

(seven, nine, seven, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-5-3-0

(four, four, five, three, zero)

Rolling Cash 5

06-15-30-34-38

(six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

03-07-12-13-24

(three, seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)

Pick 3

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-15-FREE-17-22-26-30

(three, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-1-7-0

(nine, one, seven, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

9-5-8-6

(nine, five, eight, six)

Pick 4 7PM

3-5-3-4

(three, five, three, four)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

08-18-22-29-35

(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-06-12-24-28-39

(three, six, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $770,000

Pick 2 Day

2-4, Wild: 3

(two, four; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

1-7, Wild: 3

(one, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

8-5-9, Wild: 3

(eight, five, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-4, Wild: 3

(four, five, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-8-8, Wild: 3

(one, three, eight, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-7-8, Wild: 3

(five, five, seven, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

6-9-0-9-9, Wild: 3

(six, nine, zero, nine, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-8-3-0-9, Wild: 3

(four, eight, three, zero, nine; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

08-11-14-19-24

(eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $107,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-5-6-3

(three, five, six, three)

Numbers Midday

7-4-2-4

(seven, four, two, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

14-16-33-37-38, Power-Up: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-6-4

(three, three, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-1-5

(two, nine, one, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-5-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, five, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

4-2-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, two, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

9-5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, two, two, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Morning

7-6-6-8, Lucky Sum: 27

(seven, six, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Tennessee Cash

19-30-31-32-34, Bonus: 2

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-19-20-24

(one, three, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-06-11-13-14-15-18-19-21-24

(one, two, three, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-10-11-15-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, three, five, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

6-4-2-8, FIREBALL: 6

(six, four, two, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

5-4-7-3, FIREBALL: 3

(five, four, seven, three; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

0-3-0-4, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, three, zero, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

1-5-8, FIREBALL: 4

(one, five, eight; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-4, FIREBALL: 7

(four, eight, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

2-5-5, FIREBALL: 4

(two, five, five; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

18-26-28-31-32

(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

5-8-3-4

(five, eight, three, four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Daily 4

3-4-5-7

(three, four, five, seven)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-04-05-10-14-15-16-18-19-22

(one, two, four, five, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Badger 5

09-16-18-22-27

(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Daily Pick 3

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Daily Pick 4

6-9-4-3

(six, nine, four, three)