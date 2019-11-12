Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Triple Twist

11-15-17-19-22-41

(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-one)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-8-1

(nine, eight, one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-0

(six, two, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

3-4-8-0

(three, four, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

2-4-4-8

(two, four, four, eight)

Natural State Jackpot

13-18-24-25-37

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

Daily 3 Midday

5-5-4

(five, five, four)

Daily 4

2-5-9-2

(two, five, nine, two)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.58

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.58)

Fantasy 5

16-23-28-34-37

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-08-09-17-26

(five, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-9

(eight, nine, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

01-03-04-06-07-08-13-15

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen)

Play3 Day

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Play4 Day

8-8-8-3

(eight, eight, eight, three)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-02-10-15-27-33

(one, two, ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Play 3 Day

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

Play 3 Night

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Play 4 Day

0-4-5-8

(zero, four, five, eight)

Play 4 Night

1-7-3-3

(one, seven, three, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

8-1

(eight, one)

DC 2 Midday

2-9

(two, nine)

DC 3 Evening

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

DC 3 Midday

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

DC 4 Evening

8-2-2-7

(eight, two, two, seven)

DC 4 Midday

6-3-6-8

(six, three, six, eight)

DC 5 Evening

4-3-6-8-2

(four, three, six, eight, two)

DC 5 Midday

9-2-4-3-5

(nine, two, four, three, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

6-2

(six, two)

Pick 2 Midday

0-9

(zero, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-4-8

(three, one, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-2-6

(seven, one, two, six)

Pick 5 Evening

1-2-7-2-4

(one, two, seven, two, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-8-9-0

(one, seven, eight, nine, zero)

GEORGIA

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-06-07-09-10-14-17-20-21-23

(one, three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-08-09-12-13-15-16-20-21-22

(three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-06-09-12-16-18-19-21-23-24

(one, two, four, six, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-07-11-12-15-18-20-21-23-24

(two, three, four, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Cash 4 Evening

5-7-0-8

(five, seven, zero, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

3-9-8-9

(three, nine, eight, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-8-8-5-4

(six, eight, eight, five, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-1-6-8-1

(four, one, six, eight, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-06-22-27-44

(five, six, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-four)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-06-25-29-32-33-37-40-44-45-48-52-54-60-68-70-71-76-78-80, BE: 60

(three, six, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: sixty)

Daily Three-Midday

1-5-8, SB: 3

(one, five, eight; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

5-3-4-3, SB: 3

(five, three, four, three; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-8

(one, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-4-3

(five, three, four, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

Daily Pick 3

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

Super Kansas Cash

13-19-22-28-29, Cash Ball: 19

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nineteen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-8-8

(nine, two, eight, eight)

Quick Bucks

09-23-24-29, Bonus: 5

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)

MAINE

WPT

AC-JS-6C-8C-6D

(AC, JS, 6C, 8C, 6D)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JC-7C-8C-2D-10S

(JC, 7C, 8C, 2D, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

03-07-19-30-34, Bonus: 33

(three, seven, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-5-1-7

(eight, five, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-9-2

(six, five, nine, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

2-1-0-3

(two, one, zero, three)

Numbers Midday

6-4-1-4

(six, four, one, four)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KH-QS-5C-8H-4S

(KH, QS, 5C, 8H, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

Midday Daily 4

3-4-1-2

(three, four, one, two)

Daily 3

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Daily 4

9-7-4-0

(nine, seven, four, zero)

Fantasy 5

04-18-27-34-35

(four, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

04-06-12-16-20-29-30-31-33-37-47-48-51-52-56-59-62-64-67-69-72-80

(four, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

Gopher 5

08-17-34-35-37

(eight, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Northstar Cash

01-09-10-18-22

(one, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-2-3

(eight, two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-1-7

(two, seven, one, seven)

Show Me Cash

15-19-23-30-39

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-nine)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

15-18-21-22, Bonus: 1

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: one)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

KS-AS-8D-7H-9S

(KS, AS, 8D, 7H, 9S)

Pick 3

7-4-0, Fireball: 4

(seven, four, zero; Fireball: four)

Pick 4

1-8-6-6, Fireball: 4

(one, eight, six, six; Fireball: four)

Cash 5

02-04-11-30-34, Xtra: 2

(two, four, eleven, thirty, thirty-four; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Pick 6

01-07-10-14-26-49, Xtra: 3

(one, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Midday Pick 3

7-9-9, Fireball: 2

(seven, nine, nine; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

6-9-5-3, Fireball: 2

(six, nine, five, three; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-6-9

(five, four, six, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Win 4 Midday

7-7-8-6

(seven, seven, eight, six)

Numbers Evening

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

Win 4 Evening

3-5-1-4

(three, five, one, four)

Pick 10

02-05-11-16-19-20-21-33-36-37-39-44-49-55-57-59-66-68-75-79

(two, five, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, six, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

04-15-20-32-44-49, Kicker: 8-3-2-2-2-7

(four, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, three, two, two, two, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-8-8

(three, three, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-4-4

(zero, six, four, four)

Pick 5 Evening

5-2-1-9-3

(five, two, one, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-1-9-7

(nine, three, one, nine, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

01-08-13-29-33

(one, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

05-09-23-28-33

(five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Pick 3

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-12-16-FREE-18-24-28-31

(two, seven, twelve, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-3-7-5

(nine, three, seven, five)

Pick 4 4PM

8-7-4-6

(eight, seven, four, six)

Pick 4 7PM

7-2-2-3

(seven, two, two, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-03-05-17-20

(two, three, five, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-17-20-37-39-40

(two, seventeen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Pick 2 Day

7-8, Wild: 2

(seven, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

3-1, Wild:

(three, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

6-2-7, Wild: 2

(six, two, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-5, Wild:

(nine, five, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-3-1, Wild: 2

(four, five, three, one; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-0-0-2, Wild:

(three, zero, zero, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

7-3-2-3-3, Wild: 2

(seven, three, two, three, three; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

7-7-5-7-3, Wild:

(seven, seven, five, seven, three; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

05-12-16-20-25

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

4-4-5-9

(four, four, five, nine)

Numbers Midday

9-1-2-8

(nine, one, two, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-07-10-28-38, Power-Up: 4

(one, seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-8-5

(five, seven, eight, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-8-4

(seven, nine, eight, four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

8-4-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

1-3-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

0-5-4-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, five, four, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

0-1-1-0, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, one, one, zero; Lucky Sum: two)

Cash 4 Morning

0-0-3-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, zero, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Tennessee Cash

04-07-09-15-25, Bonus: 3

(four, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-five; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-07-08-09-17-18-19-21-23-24

(one, two, six, seven, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-11-12-15-16-19-20-21-22-23

(two, three, five, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-07-08-09-10-12-14-16-19-24

(two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-7-0-8, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, seven, zero, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

7-7-8-3, FIREBALL: 3

(seven, seven, eight, three; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

4-7-7-2, FIREBALL:

(four, seven, seven, two; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

8-3-2, FIREBALL: 9

(eight, three, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-1, FIREBALL: 7

(five, zero, one; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

9-7-6, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, seven, six; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-05-18-21-33

(three, five, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-3-1

(eight, five, three, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-05-06-11-21-22

(two, five, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

Daily 4

7-9-4-4

(seven, nine, four, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

06-08-09-10-13-16-17-18-19-20-21

(six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Badger 5

03-07-20-23-27

(three, seven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Daily Pick 3

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Daily Pick 4

0-6-9-0

(zero, six, nine, zero)