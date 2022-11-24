The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 5-6-5, Wild: 7 (five, six, five; Wild: seven) Cash 3 Midday 5-4-4, Wild: 8 (five, four, four; Wild: eight) Cash 3 Morning 2-4-8, Wild: 1 (two, four, eight; Wild: one) Cash 4 Evening 3-0-3-5, Wild: 4 (three, zero, three, five; Wild: four) Cash 4 Midday 4-6-9-7, Wild: 8 (four, six, nine, seven; Wild: eight) Cash 4 Morning 5-8-3-2, Wild: 9 (five, eight, three, two; Wild: nine) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-07-08-10-11-13-14-18-19-20-22-24 (one, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 04-06-07-09-10-11-16-19-20-21-23-24 (four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 01-04-07-08-09-15-16-17-21-22-23-24 (one, four, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 8-1-1-6, FIREBALL: 2 (eight, one, one, six; FIREBALL: two) Daily 4 Evening 3-3-6-1, FIREBALL: 5 (three, three, six, one; FIREBALL: five) Daily 4 Morning 1-5-9-1, FIREBALL: 4 (one, five, nine, one; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Day 8-2-5, FIREBALL: 2 (eight, two, five; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Evening 3-4-1, FIREBALL: 3 (three, four, one; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Morning 5-3-4, FIREBALL: 8 (five, three, four; FIREBALL: eight) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 7-0-6, FB: 5 (seven, zero, six; FB: five) Pick 4 Day 9-3-9-7, FB: 1 (nine, three, nine, seven; FB: one) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 08-12-15-20-21-24 (eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four) Daily 3 8-5-6 (eight, five, six) Daily 4 3-7-5-9 (three, seven, five, nine) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 06-07-08-10-13-15-16-17-19-20-21 (six, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 2-4-0 (two, four, zero) Pick 4 Midday 7-2-2-9 (seven, two, two, nine)