The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: OKLAHOMA Cash 5 04-18-22-27-35 (four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five) Pick 3 2-1-7 (two, one, seven) OREGON Lucky Lines 02-07-12-14-18-21-25-32 (two, seven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $20,000 Megabucks 12-16-24-31-35-40 (twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty) Pick 4 1PM 9-3-8-0 (nine, three, eight, zero) Pick 4 4PM 8-3-2-3 (eight, three, two, three) Pick 4 7PM 9-3-8-9 (nine, three, eight, nine) Win for Life 13-30-31-73 (thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, seventy-three) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 18-19-24-31-42 (eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $200,000 Match 6 Lotto 04-06-17-19-31-35 (four, six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $830,000 Pick 2 Day 3-6, Wild: 7 (three, six; Wild: seven) Pick 2 Evening 5-8, Wild: 1 (five, eight; Wild: one) Pick 3 Day 0-1-0, Wild: 7 (zero, one, zero; Wild: seven) Pick 3 Evening 4-6-7, Wild: 1 (four, six, seven; Wild: one) Pick 4 Day 1-3-2-8, Wild: 7 (one, three, two, eight; Wild: seven) Pick 4 Evening 9-0-0-3, Wild: 1 (nine, zero, zero, three; Wild: one) Pick 5 Day 2-7-2-0-3, Wild: 7 (two, seven, two, zero, three; Wild: seven) Pick 5 Evening 7-8-7-9-3, Wild: 1 (seven, eight, seven, nine, three; Wild: one) Treasure Hunt 12-16-18-21-30 (twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 3-8-9-5 (three, eight, nine, five) Numbers Midday 1-9-1-6 (one, nine, one, six) Wild Money 01-09-11-21-29, Extra: 36 (one, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $59,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 03-04-17-27-34, Power-Up: 3 (three, four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Power, Up: three) Pick 3 Evening 5-3-3, FB: 8 (five, three, three; FB: eight) Pick 3 Midday 9-5-4, FB: 8 (nine, five, four; FB: eight) Pick 4 Evening 0-3-0-9, FB: 8 (zero, three, zero, nine; FB: eight) Pick 4 Midday 3-7-8-3, FB: 8 (three, seven, eight, three; FB: eight) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 4-4-4, Wild: 9 (four, four, four; Wild: nine) Cash 3 Midday 9-8-6, Wild: 8 (nine, eight, six; Wild: eight) Cash 3 Morning 6-2-9, Wild: 9 (six, two, nine; Wild: nine) Cash 4 Evening 1-5-8-2, Wild: 6 (one, five, eight, two; Wild: six) Cash 4 Midday 9-5-7-4, Wild: 8 (nine, five, seven, four; Wild: eight) Cash 4 Morning 8-6-1-5, Wild: (eight, six, one, five; Wild: zero) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-07-10-11-12-16-17-18-19-21-23 (one, two, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-04-06-08-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-20 (one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty) All or Nothing Morning 01-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-17-21-23 (one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 4-0-2-1, FIREBALL: 8 (four, zero, two, one; FIREBALL: eight) Daily 4 Evening 4-9-7-0, FIREBALL: 2 (four, nine, seven, zero; FIREBALL: two) Daily 4 Morning 8-7-4-3, FIREBALL: 3 (eight, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Day 8-4-9, FIREBALL: 4 (eight, four, nine; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Evening 2-3-6, FIREBALL: 8 (two, three, six; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Morning 0-5-8, FIREBALL: 9 (zero, five, eight; FIREBALL: nine) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 3-8-1, FB: 4 (three, eight, one; FB: four) Pick 4 Day 7-6-6-5, FB: 2 (seven, six, six, five; FB: two) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 03-08-17-20-22-25 (three, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five) Daily 3 6-6-6 (six, six, six) Daily 4 9-9-3-2 (nine, nine, three, two) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 02-03-04-07-08-11-12-13-17-21-22 (two, three, four, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 02-03-06-07-10-11-14-19-20-21-22 (two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 9-6-6 (nine, six, six) Pick 4 Midday 7-0-2-5 (seven, zero, two, five) SuperCash 12-13-14-20-33-34, Doubler: Y (twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: Y) Badger 5 12-20-21-23-30 (twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $125,000 Daily Pick 3 0-9-3 (zero, nine, three) Daily Pick 4 6-5-8-0 (six, five, eight, zero)