The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

Fantasy 5

19-21-36-38-40

(nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)

The Pick

09-13-18-29-32-34

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Triple Twist

22-23-26-29-36-40

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

Cash 3 Midday

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

7-9-7-6

(seven, nine, seven, six)

Cash 4 Midday

5-6-3-2

(five, six, three, two)

Natural State Jackpot

15-20-26-35-37

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

Daily 3 Midday

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Daily 4

8-8-4-1

(eight, eight, four, one)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.36

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.36)

Estimated jackpot: $408,000

Fantasy 5

01-04-18-23-25

(one, four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

SuperLotto Plus

03-11-13-23-34, Mega Ball: 23

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three)

COLORADO

Cash 5

18-21-28-29-31

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

04-11-16-20-33-37

(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Lotto Plus

05-09-24-26-35-36

(five, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

08-17-19-30-35

(eight, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five)

Play3 Day

3-3-4, WB: 6

(three, three, four; WB: six)

Play3 Night

9-4-5, WB: 4

(nine, four, five; WB: four)

Play4 Day

8-3-1-4, WB: 6

(eight, three, one, four; WB: six)

Play4 Night

9-7-0-5, WB:

(nine, seven, zero, five; WB: zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

18-19-32-33-34-35

(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Play 3 Day

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Play 3 Night

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

Play 4 Day

4-9-7-5

(four, nine, seven, five)

Play 4 Night

2-9-8-8

(two, nine, eight, eight)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-1

(zero, one)

DC 2 Midday

1-5

(one, five)

DC 3 Evening

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

DC 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

DC 4 Evening

3-2-3-3

(three, two, three, three)

DC 4 Midday

3-5-3-7

(three, five, three, seven)

DC 5 Evening

3-3-4-6-3

(three, three, four, six, three)

DC 5 Midday

4-4-9-4-9

(four, four, nine, four, nine)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-7, Fireball: 6

(nine, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 2 Midday

6-0, Fireball: 7

(six, zero; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-7, Fireball: 6

(four, nine, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-5, Fireball: 7

(one, zero, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-8-8-9, Fireball: 6

(nine, eight, eight, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-9-8, Fireball: 7

(nine, six, nine, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

5-4-9-0-3, Fireball: 6

(five, four, nine, zero, three; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-4-8-4, Fireball: 7

(five, three, four, eight, four; Fireball: seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

3-7-4-9

(three, seven, four, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

0-7-4-8

(zero, seven, four, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-8-7-9-8

(four, eight, seven, nine, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-9-3-0-7

(two, nine, three, zero, seven)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

09-14-19-32-40

(nine, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $73,400

Pick 3 Day

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

Pick 3 Night

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-6-0

(six, nine, six, zero)

Pick 4 Night

7-7-3-9

(seven, seven, three, nine)

Weekly Grand

02-03-09-23-25

(two, three, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-09-17-18-30

(eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Lucky Day Lotto

07-09-13-26-35

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-09-23-31-34-35-37-38-43-45-48-55-58-60-63-69-72-76-77, BE: 69

(four, five, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

0-1-0, SB:

(zero, one, zero; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

3-5-7-2, SB:

(three, five, seven, two; SB: zero)