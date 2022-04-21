The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 5

05-32-38-39-42

(five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Match 6 Lotto

09-11-34-36-37-49

(nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Pick 2 Day

1-4, Wild: 9

(one, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

9-1, Wild: 9

(nine, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-7-4, Wild: 9

(five, seven, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-5, Wild: 9

(eight, six, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

8-0-5-8, Wild: 9

(eight, zero, five, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-7-0, Wild: 9

(four, one, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

6-0-9-6-9, Wild: 9

(six, zero, nine, six, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

9-3-9-1-1, Wild: 9

(nine, three, nine, one, one; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

06-10-11-22-27

(six, ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-2-1-1

(nine, two, one, one)

Numbers Midday

8-9-3-1

(eight, nine, three, one)

Wild Money

03-06-09-13-22, Extra: 30

(three, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-two; Extra: thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-08-14-15-38, Power-Up: 3

(five, eight, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-6-1, FB: 4

(two, six, one; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-7, FB: 6

(zero, six, seven; FB: six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-3-9, FB: 4

(six, five, three, nine; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-3-2, FB: 6

(three, six, three, two; FB: six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-7-7, Wild: 6

(seven, seven, seven; Wild: six)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-4, Wild:

(eight, eight, four; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

1-6-3, Wild: 1

(one, six, three; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Evening

8-3-0-4, Wild: 2

(eight, three, zero, four; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

3-8-6-3, Wild: 8

(three, eight, six, three; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

2-0-5-2, Wild: 7

(two, zero, five, two; Wild: seven)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

06-08-09-10-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-23

(six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-07-12-13-15-16-17-19-20-22

(one, three, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

02-05-07-10-11-12-13-15-17-21-22-24

(two, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-5-8-2, FIREBALL: 8

(two, five, eight, two; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

0-0-6-3, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, zero, six, three; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

2-3-3-2, FIREBALL: 9

(two, three, three, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-1, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, eight, one; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-7, FIREBALL: 6

(zero, one, seven; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

1-4-6, FIREBALL: 1

(one, four, six; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-3-3, FB: 4

(six, three, three; FB: four)

Pick 4 Day

6-5-2-0, FB: 7

(six, five, two, zero; FB: seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-11-19-22-23-24

(three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 3

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Daily 4

8-7-7-5

(eight, seven, seven, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-06-07-08-12-13-16-18-19

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-08-10-16-17-18-20-21-22

(one, three, five, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-0-2

(seven, eight, zero, two)

SuperCash

07-13-20-27-28-30, Doubler: N

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-09-15-19-27

(four, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

Daily Pick 4

2-3-2-7

(two, three, two, seven)